Africa: Call for Endorsement of Kampala Convention

Help Age International announced that it has been working together with African countries in protecting older refugees via putting into effect the Kampala Convention.

During a recent press conference , Help Age International Regional Program Director Nebiyu Mehari told journalists drawn from Ethiopia,Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda that :"Older refugees are facing eviction and exile because of several natural and man-made disasters in Africa, therefore ,to give on demand support and protection for aged refugees, the convention was signed in 2009 at Uganda Kampala. Our organization have been working to turn this convention into action ever since the agreement made public ."

According to him, the convention is helpful in minimizing the problems and giving due support for aged refugees. However,he indicated that: "Though the agreement enables to provide sustainable supports with a view to avoiding older refugees ' exile and provides solutions when they are forced to live in exile , was endorsed in 2012, But among 40 countries of Africa that have signed the agreement, only 25 of them have ratified and this makes our work tougher in applying the agreement throughout Africa."

Nebiyu also stressed that Ethiopia and Uganda are exerting exemplary efforts in supporting refugees.

Moreover, he indicated that non-transmittable diseases that come to exist due to age, such as diabetes, blood pressure, aggravates the problem of older peoples during exile. And he underscored that older peoples need more treatment in this regard.

According to him, his organization has providing water, food, sanitary,medical and psychological services in refugee camps.

Capping off the press conference, he called on mass media to play their due role in helping the effort in providing unreserved support for old age peoples who are evicted from South Sudan.