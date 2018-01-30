Liberia: 'Govt Is Broke'

Photo: FrontPage Africa

President Weah poses for the playing of the national anthem.

President George M. Weah has given his first State of the Nation address to the Legislature revealing that the Liberian economy is broken.

The Liberian leader told the joint legislature Monday that the government is broke and the economy is weak.

President Weah said unemployment is at an unprecedented height, while the Liberian currency is in a free fall inflation rising.

Ambassador Weah further said the country's reserve is at all-time low.

He said during the transition period, his team was informed that in 2017, government collected US$489.1 million, 13 percent decline to the US$565 million that was collected in 2016.

However, the president said he cannot verify the credibility of the above mentioned because no audit was conducted to establish the authenticity of the information considering that the period of transition was reduced from three months to three weeks because of delay in the electoral process.

The Liberian leader said it is time for the Executive and Legislative branches of Government to work together to address the current state of the country's economy.

In this direction, the President said he will submit to the Legislature several legislations and policies intended to achieve economic growth, develop and expand agriculture and address the infrastructure need.

He said his government will focus on road construction and the provision of affordable and adequate electricity to all.

The President further said his government will link all county capitals with paved roads, thereby reducing the difficulty people face especially during the rainy season.

Ambassador Weah also disclosed that government will build a coastal road from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County to Harper, Maryland County to address difficulties citizens in that part of the country faced.