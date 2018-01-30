Liberia: 'Reform With Inclusiveness'

President George Weah has urged his ECOWAS colleagues to implement reforms in the regional body with emphasis on inclusiveness and solidarity.

According to a dispatch from Addis Ababa, the Liberian Leader made the call on Saturday, January 27, 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during his maiden debut at the extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held on the margins of the 30th Ordinary Session of the General Assembly of the African Union.

He said a reformed ECOWAS with all Member States having adequate representation will enhance its capacity to deliver in improving the lives and livelihoods of all the citizens of the sub-region.

President Weah admonished his colleagues to reckon that ECOWAS must be more responsive to the critical needs of the citizens of member states by implementing tangible projects in infrastructure, youth development and security and rule of law.

President Weah's clarion call was buttressed by his counterpart, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara who urged his colleagues not to lose focus of the founding objectives of the body, which is to positively impact people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé welcomed President Weah to the body and congratulated him for his historic election. He also congratulated the Liberian people for a smooth and peaceful democratic process.

Also Speaking, Senegalese President Macky Sall reiterated congratulatory compliments and asked that all rally around President Weah and the Liberian people to enable him deliver on his mandate of alleviating poverty, improving youth capacity and remedying Liberia's infrastructural deficits.

Responding to a barrage of pleasantries, President Weah thanked his colleagues for the warm welcome and promised to work assiduously within the ECOWAS framework.