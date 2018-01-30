Liberia: Outgoing Police Boss Bids Farewell

Outgoing Inspector General of Police, Col. Gregory Coleman has extended his appreciation to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for giving him the opportunity to serve his country.

In his departing statement, Col. Coleman said, "I was humbled and proud to be called on to serve my country and to lead the men and women in blue."

"As crucial as these periods were to the nation when I took over, at the time when both the UNMIL transition and elections were upon us, history was certainly made on the account of our diligence."

According to Col. Coleman, while on the job, he deeply admired the resilience of Liberians and their capacity to adapt to changes that would bring improvement in their lives.

Coleman said he would be ready and willing to avail himself anytime he's called upon to render service to the nation.

The outgoing police boss said "to my officers, the bravest men and women in blue, daily carrying out acts of selflessness, compassion and proven dedication to country, I say thank you for serving alongside with me and allowing me to lead you. Let me remind you that being a Police office is about "serving and protecting."

"As you all know, it was God who guided me, and with his grace my journey to this position was a direct result of hard work as I came up through the ranks and files; I believe if you work hard and remain professionally committed to the "call of duty" for the Liberian people, you too will also succeed," he added

He acknowledged the contribution of international partners and thanked them for their continuous support.

Col. Coleman then congratulated the incoming Inspector General, Col. Patrick Sudue, for his preferment to serve in that capacity.