Sudan: Attorney-General Meets Moroccan Public Prosecutor

Rabat — The Attorney-General , Omer Ahmed Mohamed met during his current visit to Morocco with Moroccan Public prosecutor, Mohamed Abdennabaoui, and sought ways and means of boosting cooperation between the Public Prosecutions in the two countries.

Omer said the visit to Morocco comes within framework of consolidating ties of cooperation and enhancing partnership , especially in field of combating the transnational crimes and corruption.

He added the visit also came to stand on Morocco's experiment after separation of Public Prosecution from Ministry of Justice as it happened in Sudan. The Moroccan Public Prosecutor, for his part, indicated to judicial relations between Morocco and Sudan through exchange of visits.

The Attorney-General, meanwhile, met with Moroccan Minister of Justice , Mohamed Ojar nad discussed ways of strengthening relations between Sudan and Morocco.