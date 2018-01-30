30 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Returns Home

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir back home, Tuesday from Addis Ababa after participation in the AU Ordinary Summit.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Bakri Hassan Salih, and a number of ministers and government officials.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said in a press statement at Khartoum Airport that the Summit discussed important issues top of which was restructuring of AU and that Rwandan President , Paul Kagame was elected as new Chairman of the African Union.

He added that te Summit looked into a number of financial, political and security reports , a number of African nominations for some international positions , pointing out the President of the Republic participated effectively in all sittings.

