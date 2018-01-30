Sudan: Govt Renews Commitment to Achieve Peace in the Two Areas and Darfur Through Negotiation

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic and Head of the Government delegation to negotiation , Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud renewed the Government keenness and commitment to achieve peace in the Two Areas and Darfur via negotiation.

He discussed during meeting in the Republican Palace Tuesday with US Charge d'affaires , Steven Kotsis peace process in Darfur and the Two Areas and arrangements for Addis Ababa's forthcoming round of negotiations.

The American Charge d'Affaires affirmed his country support peace efforts on the Two Areas and Darfur , indicating his meeting with the Assistant of the President came within framework of continued consultation in this connection,

