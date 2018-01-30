Africa: Call for Honoring African Peace Negotiators

The Independent Center for Research and Initiatives for Dialogue (CIRID) said the Macky SALL Prize would be a weapon for Africa to strengthen democratic culture in the continent.

The Prize for dialogue in Africa, which was named after the Senegalese President Macky Sall, is working with African leaders to promote dialogue as a means of solving conflict in the continent.

"Macky SALL Prize for Dialogue in Africa" has also accentuated that continental figures, traditional as well as spiritual leaders that play pivotal role in facilitating democratic dialogues and innovative ways of resolving conflicts should be awarded and well recognized.

While briefing about the prize as a sideline event at the 30 the AU meeting yesterday, CIRID Central and Western African Representative El-Hadji Malick Mbaye underscored that the prize appreciates the organization of the national dialogue in countries as it was initiated by the Senegalese President Macky Sall.

He said the prize winner may includes various figures ranging from leaders to other pertinent stakes such as the significant opposition, civil society, employers, workers' unions, religious and traditional leaders.

The representative stated such a dialogue is still rare and even unprecedented in many parts of Africa as its people still go under pressure and bloody conflicts.

El-Hadji highlighted that the Prize is the initiating factor to institutionalize a national Day of Dialogue every year aiming at facilitating Africa to be able to decide about its future in this modern 21st century.

According to him, Africa needs such approach to strengthen the bases of its political stability and economic development.

In addition to addressing significant message to support and relay efforts of the African Union, regional and sub-regional organizations, the platform facilitates a spirit of mutual listening and tolerance favorable to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, he noted.

The Prize also honors and encourages innovative initiatives and individuals related to political and social dialogue in Africa.

As part of CIRID annual Official Award Ceremony to be held at Geneva, recently the first Golden Trophy Award was given to Emperor of the traditional and Spiritual leader of the Mossi Ethnic Group in Burkina Faso, Moogho Naaba Baongho for his unreserved contribution in negotiating peace and dialogue to the return of civilian rule in that country.