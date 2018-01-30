Liberia: Three of President Weah's Recent Nominees Booked for Misapplying Public Funds

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica's investigation reveals that at least three of President George Weah's second batch of appointees were accused by the Special Presidential Task Force (SPTF) of misappropriating public fund and were asked to restitute said amounts.

Deputy Gender Minister-designate for Administration, Parleh Harris, Assistant Finance Minister-designate for Budget, Jesse B. Korboi and Deputy Finance Minister-designate for Administration, Yvette Freeman were asked to restitute money by the special presidential task force led by Representative Fonati Koffa

Deputy Gender Minister-designate for Administration, Parleh Harris, Assistant Finance Minister-designate for Budget, Jesse B. Korboi and Deputy Finance Minister-designate for Administration, Yvette Freeman, are among those whose names were published by the SPTF, which was led by former Presidential Affairs Minister now Representative Fonati Koffa.

Parleh Harris was listed by Koffa's SPTF and was asked to restitute funds into the Liberian government's coffers or risk prosecution.

On October 17, 2017, the SPTF released a list of individuals and firms recommended by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to restitute funds received from the state without performing the required task as reported by the General Auditing Commission (GAC).

The task force said those on the restitution list are individuals and firms, who received government allotment for works that were not performed or could not properly account for the money as required by law.

Those listed were required to make said payment into the government of Liberia's Restitution Account Numbers (LD$) 1601002271 or (US$) 16020022869 at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) within 30 days.

Cllr. Koffa had told the accused that a proof of payment should be presented to the offices of the SPTF on 19th Street in Sinkor and urged those who may have doubts about the process to contact the same office for further information.

"If those listed fail to make the payment or contact the offices of the Task Force, they will be referred to the LACC and MOJ for prosecution," former Presidential Affairs Minister Koffa warned.

The GAC report on the Ministry of Gender said the Deputy Gender Minister-designate for Administration, Ms. Harris, was accused of misappropriating US$25,000 and was asked by the SPTF to restitute the money.

The Assistant Finance Minister-designate for Budget, Mr. Jesse B. Korboi's name was included among those, who allegedly took money illegally from the Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI).

But Korboi said he did not take loan from the PSDI at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) as being perceived but instead they were given honorariums for services rendered.

He clarified that at no time did the audit report indicate that they were part of the loan borrowers.

A memorandum dated October 5, 2014 and under the signature of Dr. James Kollie to Dede D. Sandiman, Officer-in-Charge.

Comptroller & Accountant General Office indicated that then Finance and Development Planning Minister Amara Konneh instructed that honorariums be given to that staffs who were involved in the formulation of the framework of the PSDI.

"As per the directive of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, I am requesting your action for honorarium in favor of staff on the listed as below who were involved in the formulation of the framework, compliance, requirement for businesses approved for loan and vetting of applicants for loan under the Private Sector Development Initiative," the memorandum instructed.

The MFDP staff, who benefitted from the honorarium in 2014, included Doris B. Quellie, US$7,100.00, former Customs Commissioner Dixon Seboe, US$4,360.00, William Mansfield, US$6,000.00, Mulbah Jorgbor, US$6,000.00 and Ojuku Nyenpan, US$6,540.00.

Up to date, it isn't established if the loans taken have been paid by the borrowers.

Also the Deputy Finance Minister-designate for Administration, Yvette Freeman, was also mentioned in the PAC report, which implicated some government ministries and agencies including the National Port Authority (NPA) for alleged acts of corruption.