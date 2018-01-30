Nigeria: Fire Destroys 75-Hectare Bauchi Rice Farm

Bauchi — Seventy-five hectares of unharvested rice has been destroyed by fire in Bauchi State.

The rice farm belonging to Nasiru Mohammed, a director at Futlink West Africa Limited and Auwal Mohammed is located at Liman Katagum in Bauchi local government area. ‎Speaking to journalists over the incident, the supervisor of the farm, Ahmed Mohammed, said the cause of the fire was still not known.

"The fire was vicious and raged on for hours, aided by the dry leaves and the wind. By the time it was noticed, it had destroyed every part of the farm. This farm has provided employment for over 1,000 youths. So, we are calling on stakeholders in the state to come to the aid of the investors," he said. On his part, one of the owners of the farm, Nasiru Mohammed, said, "It is difficult to quantity the financial loss and the psychological trauma."