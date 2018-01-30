30 January 2018

European Union Naval Force Somalia (Northwood)

Somalia: EU NAVFOR Continued Presence

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Spanish Warship ESPS Patiño of EU NAVFOR has been continuing its duties to reinforce relationships off the Somali coast since arriving in the region in December.

Approaches and discussions with mariners are regularly conducted by EU NAVFOR warships as a part of routine maritime security and counter-piracy operations in the area. Their purpose is to get information that can assist counter-piracy operations and also provide reassurance in the area. EU NAVFOR warships remain an impartial and unbiased force as they support regional maritime security.

ESPS Patiño has carried out a number of approaches to fishermen since joining Op Atalanta. The fisherman welcomed the marines on board and they discussed issues around piracy and how it affects their livelihoods. The marines explained EU NAVFOR's mission in deterring piracy and to monitor fishing activities throughout the area. With air support from the ship's SH60B Helicopter, the marine boarding party of ESPS Patiño approached another fishing boat with eight fishermen on board and they were questioned about their activities. One of them had toothache, and, in a gesture of kindness, he was brought on board to be examined by the dentist and provided some treatment.

ESPS Patiño also continues EU NAVFOR's mission to protect World Food Programme and other vulnerable shipping from the threat of piracy around the Horn of Africa and in the Somali Basin, and to engage with regional partners to build maritime capabilities.

Somalia

Aid Agencies on Alert Amid Low Rainfall

In Somalia, low rainfall for a fifth consecutive growing season has aid agencies sounding the alert. More than a third… Read more »

Read the original article on EU Navfor.

Copyright © 2018 European Union Naval Force Somalia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.