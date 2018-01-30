Tanzania: NECTA Releases 2017 Form Four Results

A total of 287,713 (77.09 per cent) out of 385,767 students who sat for Form Four National Examinations last year passed, the National Council of Examinations of Tanzania (NECTA) has announced today.

Comparing to the previous year, 2016, in which 277,283 (70.09 per cent) students passed, the council data indicates that the performance has improved by approximately seven per cent.

The NECTA Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde, said that out of the students who passed, 143,728 (75.21) are girls while the remaining 143,985 (79.06 per cent) are boys.

The council's boss added that 265 had their results cancelled after it came to NECTA's attention that they cheated.

However, 50 students failed to attempt some of the examinations due to health complications, while 77 failed to do any on the same grounds, according to Dr Msonde, who assured that they will get the opportunity this year.