South Africa: SA U19s Ready for Final Push in CWC

The South Africa under-19 s will take on Bangladesh in their last match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Queenstown on Wednesday (Tuesday SA time).

The aspiring Proteas who will be competing for the fifth position overall, hope to end their tournament on a winning note.

SA U19 captain Raynard van Tonder said that his troops are ready for their last appearance and are eager to give of their best one last time for the pride of the badge.

Speaking after the team's last practice, he said: "The boys are looking really good, I just want one final push from them. Tomorrow is not only going to be the last game, but for some of us, it's going to be our last game as under-19 players so hopefully we can finish it off with a win."

Having looked at the opposition, whom they last played at the previous World Cup and done their due diligence on the conditions and what to expect on match day, Van Tonder believes the team have what it takes to return a positive result.

"We've looked at their team and also the field we're playing on. It's not really a high-scoring venue so we'll look to bat well against their spinners because they've got quite a lot of them and focus on our own game as a team. We'll have to adapt well on the day if we want to beat them."

South Africa are still riding the high of beating hosts, New Zealand by 73 runs in their last encounter in Christchurch.

It was a confidence-boosting result after back-to-back losses, one of which resulting in the team being knocked out of the running for the trophy.

The skipper said the win against a very competitive New Zealand team restored the team's good spirits and they are excited to go out and put on one last fighting performance for their country.

"We can take a lot of momentum from our previous game into our last one," he continued. "It was important for us to win that game and the way we did it is what gives us confidence going into tomorrow.

"We had a day off yesterday and it gave guys the opportunity to recharge and get away from the game and to come back to practice today fresh minded and ready for the job ahead. The boys are ready now both mentally and physically."

The match will be live on SuperSport 2 from 23:15 (SAST) on Tuesday, January 30.

Source: Sport24