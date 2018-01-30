Liberia: Coleman - 'Leadership Is a Privilege, Not a Right'

Photo: Liberian National Police

Police Inspectpr General Gregory Coleman

Former Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Gregory Coleman, has said he is pleased that he got the opportunity to serve his country under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, "and therefore, I am not disturbed by President George Weah's decision to relieve me of the post."

"Understanding that leadership is a privilege and not a right, I am honored that I was part of a team that contributed to providing safety for our citizens not in uniform as well as for some in uniform during my administration," Coleman said.

His made the statement at a press conference in Monrovia over the weekend.

He said that one interesting thing he will always remember is the resilience of Liberians, who during difficult times, remained committed to maintaining the country's peace.

"Inasmuch as there were pockets of cases of crimes over the period of my stewardship, Liberians stood firm and always fought for a peaceful society," Coleman told reporters.

Patrick Sudue is Liberia's new Inspector General of LNP

He added, "I was humbled and proud to be called on to serve my country and to lead the men and women in blue. As crucial as the period when I took over was - both the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) transition and elections were upon us, history was certainly made on account of our diligence."

"As Inspector General, the single most important thing I am taking away is that the Liberian people are resilient and have the capacity to adjust and adapt to changes that will bring improvement in their lives."

According to Coleman, he is walking away with his head bowed with gratitude, "because my passion to serve comes from deep within, and so I hope to avail myself whenever an opportunity knocks on me to serve the LNP again."

He meanwhile challenged police officers to perform their assigned tasks with selflessness, compassion and proven dedication to country.

Coleman then applauded President Weah for considering Patrick Sudue for the post and admonished all police officers to cooperate with him.