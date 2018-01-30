30 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Principal, Teachers Implicated in High School Sex Video Removed - Lesufi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Lisa Baird/Pixabay
(file photo).

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says three officials and teachers implicated in videos and pictures of a sexual nature at Reiger Park NR2 High School on the East Rand were removed on Tuesday, along with the principal.

The principal resigned in October 2017, and his last day was on January 15, Lesufi confirmed.

He had taught at the school for 15 years.

Lesufi, who gave a media briefing at the Reiger Park School on Tuesday, said they were alerted to the videos and pictures when they received an anonymous message with a series of pictures from a parent who asked the department to intervene.

The school would be provided with stand-in teachers so that classes were not affected, Lesufi added.

The police's Lieutenant-Colonel Heila Niemand said that no criminal charges had been opened yet, as they were still in the early stages of investigating the matter.

Niemand said that investigations had shown them that the videos were taken three years ago.

"A lot of teachers have been identified, now we just need to identify and trace the victims... The one victim may be 23 or 24 [years old] because it is alleged that she was 18 when the recordings and images were taken," she said.

The graphic video and pictures - which have done the rounds on social media - show a learner having sex with the principal, who is seemingly recording the acts.

Although the source of the videos and pictures is currently unknown, Niemand said police were hoping to source the original footage, and had conducted various interviews.

She said that, if any charges arose, they would be for sexual assault, or manufacturing, possession and distribution of child pornography.

Niemand warned against spreading the files on social media or in any other way, saying that those who did so could suffer legal consequences under the Film and Publication Board Act for possession or distribution of the images and videos.

Parents handed over a memorandum to Lesufi after protesting outside the school on Monday.

The pass rate of the school decreased from 92.9% to 67.8% over the past two years.

Source: News24

South Africa

Oncology Backlog - How KZN Health Dept Will Address the Crisis

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has decided to partner with private hospitals and specialists to address the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.