Namibia: Weekend of Bloodshed and Drugs

Windhoek — The weekend saw four people killed and six people arrested for drug dealing and possession. According to the police crime report, all murder cases were reported on Saturday.

The police reported that a 45-year-old man died after he was hit with a hammer on the forehead on Saturday. It is alleged the victim and the suspect were fighting when the incident occurred in Meru Street, Babylon, Wanaheda.

"The suspect overpowered the deceased and removed the hammer from him, using it against him and resulting in the fatal blow," explained Namibian Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi.

According to the police, the murder weapon belonged to the detained suspect who has since been admitted to Katutura State Hospital with head injuries and a broken right arm.

The Wanaheda Police Station reported the death of Lugambo Simon Natangwe, 37. Natangwe succumbed to his injuries following a stabbing incident on Saturday.

Police reports indicated that Natangwe and the suspect were at a local bar in the informal settlement of Hakahana, Windhoek when he got stabbed in the neck.

Another murder case was reported at Usakos where a 24-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed to death in front of his home on Saturday.

"It is alleged the two suspects went to the victim's place while he was with his girlfriend. One suspect called him outside and assaulted him and also stabbed him with a sharp object in the chest," said Shikwambi.

Although the police managed to apprehend one suspect they are yet to trace the second suspect who fled the scene. Investigations continue.

The police arrested six people over the weekend for dealing and possession of drugs in Mondesa and Opuwo.

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he was found dealing in 40 units of suspected crack cocaine valued at N$10, 920.00, and 67 grams of cannabis and Mandrax tablets.

Two suspects were arrested at farm Fontein, Pos No. 2 on Saturday for being in possession of cannabis.

The value of the cannabis was not yet determined, according to the police.

The police in Opuwo arrested a 27-year-old woman for possession of cannabis. It is alleged that she had concealed 36 pellets of cannabis (value not determined) in her handbag before her arrest at a sheeben in Ouranda location, Opuwo.

According to the police, investigations are ongoing in all the cases.