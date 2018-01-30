30 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supporters Irked By Absence of Nasa Principals At Raila Event

By Vivere Nandiemo

National Super Alliance supporters have expressed disappointment in the other three principals who did not turn up for Raila Odinga's 'swearing-in'.

Mr Odinga took the oath as the 'people's president' at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The oath was administered by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang.

Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, the deputy leader of the coalition who was expected to also take the oath, was not present during the event. Neither did the other principals, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula.

While hailing Mr Odinga's 'bold' move, the supporters referred to Mr Musyoka, Mr Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula as 'cowards 'who should not be entrusted with leadership.

"I am dismayed by the actions of the other principals especially Mr Musyoka for failing Baba (Raila). I will never trust them as leaders," said Jared Omondi, a Nasa supporter from Migori.

