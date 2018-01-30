30 January 2018

South Africa: SA Umpire Lands ICC U19 World Cup Final

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated one of its senior umpires, Shaun George , on his appointment as one of the on-field match officials for Saturday's ICC Under-19 World Cup final between India and Australia to be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, in New Zealand.

"This is Shaun's second major assignment in the space of six months as he also handled the ICC Women's World Cup Final between England and India in July and follows in the footsteps of our senior umpire, Marais Erasmus, who officiated last year's ICC Champions Trophy Final," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.

"It shows in what high regard our match officials are held by both players and administrators."

"We wish Shaun everything of the best for this important and special day in his career," concluded Moroe.

