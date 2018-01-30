South Africa: Cosatu Gauteng Statement On the Recent Judgement By the Bargaining Council and the Lies of Mayor Herman Mashaba

press release

We remain committed to the fight against crime and corruption and we support any measures to confront and deal with such. We will however never support action and means to harass and intimidate our members in the name of corruption by whosoever and including Mr Mashaba.

We would never accept mediocre as demonstrated by Mr Mashaba, who hides his ineptitude and lack of leadership by claiming to be fighting corruption in the municipality and acting on the basis of instincts without looking at facts and evidence and due regards to the prescripts of law.

We salute our union SAMWU for remaining resolute in defending our members from the unholy alliance at the helm of our City.