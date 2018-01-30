South Africa: Labour Hosts National Minimum Wage Briefing Sessions and Amendments to Labour Legislation in Free State, 1 to 2 Feb

press release

Department of Labour worker briefing sessions on NMW and amendments to the BCEA and LRA to be hosted in the Free State Province

Two Free State Cities will this week play host to the Department of Labour's national series on worker engagement/briefing sessions on the implementation of the national minimum wage (NMW) and amendments to labour legislation.

The first briefing session will be on 1 February at Bloem Spa Lodge and Conference, Rayton Road, Dan Pienaar in Bloemfontein. This will be followed by another briefing session on 02 February at Matjhabeng Municipality Hall, 319 Stateway in Welkom.

The worker briefing sessions are held to engage workers on the implementation of NMW. The briefing sessions are also intended to educate the workers on the implications of proposed amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), the Labour Relations Act (LRA), the coming into effect of the Accord on Collective Bargaining and Industrial Action and the Code of Good Practice on Collective Bargaining, Industrial Action and Picketing.

The worker engagement/briefing sessions started on 9 November 2017 in Johannesburg. The briefing sessions are targeting all sectors of the economy. Further briefing sessions have been held in Pretoria, Cape Town, George, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Durban, Tzaneen, Polokwane, Mbombela, Emalahleni, Klerksdorp and Rustenburg.

The National minimum wage is set for implementation from 1 May 2018. The agreed national minimum wage at NEDLAC is pegged at R20 an hour for major sectors, with the exception of sectors such as farm workers, domestic workers and expanded public works programme workers.

The next briefing sessions are lined up as follows: Umtata (07 February), East London (08 February), Port Elizabeth (09 February), Upington (15 February), and culminating in Kimberley on (16 February).

The briefing sessions on NMW and amendments to labour laws are held from 10:00-13:00.

Issued by: Department of Labour