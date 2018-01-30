Mauritius: Several Activities Organised to Mark Chinese New Year 2018

press release

The Ministry of Arts and Culture and the Municipality of Port Louis are collaborating with the Chinese Embassy in Mauritius and the China Cultural Centre as well as other stakeholders to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2018 and to mark the 50th anniversary celebrations of Mauritius's accession to Independence. In this context, a China Week comprising various activities will kick off on 10 February 2018.

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, made this announcement yesterday at a press conference in Port Louis in the presence of the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Mr Sun Gongyi and other eminent personalities.

He recalled the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mauritius and China since 1972 and stressed on further strengthening the cultural and economic ties between the two countries. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for their contribution in providing 100, 000 national flags and 200, 000 pins which will be distributed among the population in the context of the celebrations of Independence Day.

Speaking about the China Week, Mr Roopun highlighted that it will comprise an exhibition, a gala show, a float parade, and a lantern festival amongst others. The event, he underlined will also be a good opportunity to display the interesting facets of Chinese culture to the population and celebrate the charm of multiculturalism.

The Minister, moreover highlighted that the Gansu Art Troupe from China, which consists more than 30 artists, will perform 18 items including ethnic dances, highly skilled acrobatics, traditional Chinese Opera, and live shows to celebrate the 50 years of independence of Mauritius and the Chinese New Year.

For his part, Mr Gongyi spoke of the friendly and longstanding relationship between China and Mauritius which he said should be further nurtured by collaborating on new areas of cooperation. The existing 45 years of cultural bond between the two countries can serve as an example to the world, he added.

During the press conference, the Minister of Arts and Culture also announced a series of activities to be organised to mark the 183rd Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery in Mauritius on 01 February 2018. The Official Programme, he pointed out will be held at Le Morne village. Other activities will comprise of a wreath laying ceremony at the 'Monument des Esclaves' at Pointe Canon, Mahebourg on 31 January 2018.