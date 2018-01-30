Kenya: Huge Crowds At Opposition Leader's 'Swearing In' Ceremony

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has administered himself the oath of office as "president of the people." The government has warned the act of protest against President Uhuru Kenyatta could amount to treason.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga took an oath of office as what Kenya's opposition coalition has named the "president of the people." "I, Raila Omolo Odinga, do swear that I will protect the nation as people's president, so help me God," he said. His running mate Kalonzo Musyoka who was supposed to be sworn in as his deputy, however, did not appear at Odinga's side.

Thousands of opposition supporters had gathered in Nairobi's Uhuru Park on Tuesday for the staged "inauguration." Authorities had initially warned the opposition to not gather in the park, but security forces remained at a distance and allowed the ceremony to go ahead.

The event comes two months after President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term following an election re-run in October. Odinga insists the vote was stolen from him, and that he -- not Kenyatta -- is Kenya's rightful leader.

A number of television and radio networks that had planned to broadcast the opposition's ceremony said government authorities had forced them off the air, although many continued to stream live online. The attorney general has also warned Odinga he could face treason charges over the stunt.

Media targeted

On Tuesday morning, at least three broadcasters were taken off air over their planned coverage of the ceremony.

"This morning, officials from the communications authority accompanied by police officers went to a transmission station and disconnected our transmission. So we're currently off air on Citizen TV, Inooro TV and some of our radio stations," Citizen TV managing director Waruru Wachira told DW.

Earlier, the Kenya Editors' Guild reported that authorities had summoned editors and warned their publications could be shut down if they covered the event.

Dozens of people were killed in clashes between Odinga supporters and police during last year's election turmoil, and some observers fear Tuesday's ceremony could lead to a fresh outbreak of violence.

The non-profit International Crisis Group warned in a statement the action could "provoke protests, further police crackdowns and much avoidable destruction and bloodshed, while deepening already dangerous levels of polarization."

nm/kms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)