Mauritius: Government Invites Population to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Independence With Fervour

press release

Government will do its utmost to ensure that the special celebrations on the occasion of the landmark event of the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius are carried out with a sense of fervour. To this end, a budget of Rs 10 M has been earmarked and some 400 artists will be called upon to participate in the Spectacle Populaire.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha made this statement yesterday during a committee held in the context of the celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Independence with various artists participating in the Spectacle Populaire, held at Le Syrius, Le Labourdonnais Hotel in Port-Louis.

The Minister announced that the official ceremony on 12 of March 2018 will be held at the Champ de Mars and is scheduled to start at 18.00 hours. The Spectacle Populaire which forms part of the programme, he said, will enable the celebration of patriotism, nationalism and fraternity that will be best showcased in artistic performances.

Minister Bodha pointed out that the show will revolve around the concept of celebrating a united and blessed nation. It will consist of the depiction of eleven tableaux and the execution of eleven choreographies; a laser show; a remake of the national song 'donne to la main, prend mo la main' to be interpreted by a group of 25 artists, among others. Rehearsal in this regard, are set to start in February, he added.

He also highlighted that in a bid to better accommodate those who will be present at the event, three marquees will be set up and the Mauritius Turf Club will put its infrastructure at their disposal.

For his part, the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, underlined that various activities in the context of the celebrations of the 50 years of Independence of Mauritius have already kickstarted and will culminate with the grand celebration on the 12 of March 2018.

He added that various Ministries will partake in the celebrations to include the different components of the society through the celebration of Women's Day, celebration at schools and activities to be organised by District Councils and Municipalities and a regatta at Mahebourg.

Minister Roopun also announced the presence of international guests from 10 countries that are closely linked to the history of Mauritius. These are: Reunion Island, Madagascar, the Comoro Islands, Seychelles, China, South Africa, Mozambique, Senegal, France and England.

Mr Roopun concluded by inviting the population to participate with enthusiasm in this landmark event that will mark the history of their country.