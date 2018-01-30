Zimbabwe: Murigo Tackles Societal Problems in Second Album

Upcoming Mutare based gospel artist, Tinashe Murigo on Saturday launched his second album titled Zvichanaka, which features seasoned musicians, Agatha Murudzwa, Nicholas Chirunga and Sandra Churenje, in Mutare.

According to Murigo, the 11 track album, which features songs like Ndipeiwo Zano, Zvichanaka, Ndichararama, will change people's lives as it preaches the gospel of God through tackling societal problems

"This is a package of God's grace because if it was not about him this project would not have been launched today and i need to thank good about.

"I always try by all means to do my artistic work in God's way so that it helps every one and on this project i was singing about life issues and i tried to stand in both problems and spiritual situations" said Murigo.

Asked on how he manages balancing between his pastoral duties and his music Murigo said:"As a Pastor it is hard to combine the two singing and praying for God but i have this revelation that the pastor is only a director to God, so we always help one if they have problem, if there is problem i tech people to seek God first before they get in touch with me."

The launch was attended by other gospel musicians like Trymore Bande, Reverend Chivaviro, and Nicholas Chirunga among others.

