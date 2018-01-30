South Africa: Government Activities for 29 Jan to 4 Feb

press release

Government wishes to advise the members of the media about the planned media briefings / activities scheduled for the week of 29th January to 4th February 2018

Today, Monday, 29th January at 11:30, the Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula will return to Mogale City Local Municipality following his initial promise to the residents to come back with a plan to tackle drug dealing in the area. The area was recently shut down following claims of drug dealings in the area.

Today, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will visit the capital of South Sudan, Juba to meet with her counterpart, Lit. General Kuol Manyang Juuk, and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence between the government of the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of South Sudan.

On Tuesday, 30 January, the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Buti Manamela and the CEO of NSFAS Mr Steven Zwane will visit the Mangosuthu University of Technology and the Durban University of Technology. The purpose of the visits are to monitor progress regarding the support NSFAS is providing to higher education institutions in implementing the changes to student funding.

On Tuesday, 30 January at 8:00 Minister of Public Service and Administration Faith Muthambi together with the leadership of the North West Provincial Government will convene a provincial consultative engagement on the Community Development Workers Programme jointly with a briefing on the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) second generation review process, at Mocoseng Sundown Resort, Mahikeng.

On Wednesday, 31 January at 11:30 members of the media are invited to a Cabinet Lekgotla photo opportunity and remarks by Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings or activities are subject to change. However, Government Communication and Information System will continue to update the media through its advisories.

