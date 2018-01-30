30 January 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mozambique: 3 Malawians Die in Mozambican Road Accident

Three Malawians and four Mozambicans have died at Agabowa area in Tsangano district in Mozambique in an accident which occurred on Monday.

According to Dedza Police spokesperson Edward Kadango the Malawian deceased are Esther Khani Chilenje aged 34 from Nkhangayawala Village, T/A in Salima, Mitchell Chilenje of Kasalika Village in T/A Kaomba in Kasungu and another woman Ratifa Dyson from Balaka but her other particulars are not yet known.

Ratifa's body is being kept at Dedza District Hospital for identification.

"The three were on a business trip to Tete and their truck had a breakdown and the 10 people who were in the vehicle dropped to give chance to the mechanic to work on the vehicle. As they were waiting, another truck registration number MJ6518/MJ7169 that was going the opposite direction hit them and the seven died on the spot while three escaped with various degrees of injuries," Kabango said.

Meanwhile the dead body of Ratifa Dyson is at Dedza district hospital mortuary waiting for identification.

It is believed the deceased were coming from Lilongwe.

