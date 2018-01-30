Zimbabwe: Hifa Targets Promotion of Local Artists

Harare International Festival of Arts Chairperson (HIFA) Chairperson, Muchadeyi Masunda says the one week fete is not a money making project but a platform for local and international artists to showcase their talent and exchange ideas.

Briefing the press on the progress of this year's festival, Masunda said local artists should grab the opportunity of rubbing shoulders with international artists and grow in the music industry.

"HIFA is a time where local artists are given a chance to share a stage with other artists and learn one or two things in the industry2018 festival is scheduled for May, from one to six, running under the theme, 'we count' and the preparations are said to be at an advanced stage.," he said.

Masunda added that they are working with government in order to make this festival a success and make sure it brings positive results to local artists.

"Our goal is to make this thing work, bring positive results and not for us to make money. Therefore we are working with government, ministry of sports and culture headed by Kazembe Kazembe and other relevant ministries," said Masunda.

Maria Wilson, HIFA Executive Director also said the festival has an agenda of promoting artists and make them grow in the arts industry.

She however dismissed claims of local artists being underpaid, compared to international acts.

"As we said, with this festival we have no intentions of making money but promote artists. Therefore we are very fair in whatever we do between the artists," she said while responding to a question of unfair payments made between local and visiting artists.

The festival will be bankrolled by Bank ABC.

The bank's Marketing Manager, Muriel Dowa said they are delighted to be financing the festival as it promotes local content.

"As Banc ABC, we are glad to be part of HIFA and happy to promote our local artists. We are also looking forward to this year's festival hoping that it will benefit our artists, "said Dowa.

HIFA is held in the capital every year with local and international artists sharing various stages.