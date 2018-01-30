South Africa: Two Eastern Cape Members Awarded National Commissioner's Award At the SAPS National Excellence Awards

press release

The 5th South African Police Service National Excellence Awards were held on Friday evening, 26th January 2018 at the Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Centre. The awards are held yearly to recognise and reward outstanding performance, exceptional devotion to community relations and extraordinary courage within the South African Police Service.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Coenraad Grobler and Captain Arnold Freemantle walked away with the National Commissioner's Award. The winners in this category are selected at the discretion of the National Commissioner. The two also scooped the top awards at the Eastern Cape Excellence Awards on 30 August 2017.

The following members also scooped top awards at various categories:

Colonel Amos Vinqi - Category: VISPOL Employee of the year (level 8-12)

R/Const AS Ntamo - Category: reservist of the Year

WO A Van Rooyen (3rd place) - Category: Administration Employee of the Year (level 1 - 7)

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga who attend the ceremony, could not hold her excitement and said that the Provincial and National Excellence Awards succeed in rewarding those who continue to perform optimally in meeting our Constitutional obligations towards the community. "These winners attest that Eastern Cape SAPS have dedicated and professional police officials who can compete with the best in the country. I am very proud of each one of them, as they have distinguished themselves as epitome of excellence and inspiration to their colleagues", she said this morning.

The winner's profiles can be found on the SAPS website www.saps.gov.za