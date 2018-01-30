Namibia: SPCA Drags Ondangwa to Court Over Starving Animals

THE Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in the Oshana region on Friday approached the High Court to get a court order against the Ondangwa Town Council to release impounded livestock that the latter had been keeping in a kraal without food or water for weeks.

The SPCA, through their lawyer Wilmarie Horn, had given the town council until 16h00 yesterday to locate the rightful owners of the livestock, and to release the animals to them in accordance with the Animal Protection Act, Act 71 of 1962, and the impound regulation No. 191 of 1994.

The Namibian could not establish how many cattle, goats and pigs were being kept at the council's pen because the council says the number varies according to how many new livestock are impounded per day, and how many are auctioned off. A video on the SPCA's Facebook page yesterday shows footage of emaciated pigs at the council's pen drinking dirty, muddy water.

The chairperson of the SPCA in the Oshana region, Charmaine Maritz, yesterday told The Namibian that two donkeys recently died from starvation at the Okahao Town Council, while two goats died in December in the custody of the Ondangwa council.

The SPCA has also started investigations into the Okahao Town Council, where they claim impounded livestock are kept under deplorable conditions, adding that a criminal case of animal cruelty will be opened against the council. The animal protection group said it found two dead donkeys and another in a terrible state, which the SPCA was forced to put down last week.

"We also visited the pen at the [Ondangwa] council, and we almost broke down in tears when we saw how skinny these animals were. Many of them were lying there looking sick because they are simply not being fed," stated Maritz.

She said since then, the SPCA has purchased medicine to nurse some of the starving pigs and goats back to health. On 11 January, she had a meeting with the town council on how best to ensure that the animals are kept healthy and well-fed.

"We came up with some solutions, where the SPCA agreed to help the council feed the animals. We also came to an agreement that the SPCA would get sponsors to purchase lucerne for the animals, but after handing over the animal feed to the council, the animals are still not being fed," she lamented.

"The court order furthermore does not permit them to continue impounding anymore livestock until those that are in their custody are fed," said Maritz.

Both the Ondangwa and Okahao town councils started impounding livestock grazing around the town's boundaries a few years ago, especially around the towns' central business district, saying the animals pose risks to traffic and for hygenic reasons.

The Ondangwa Town Council's public relations officer, Petrina Shitalangaho, yesterday confirmed that the council had been served with court papers on Friday, but denied that they were starving the animals, adding that they were given plenty of "fresh grass" and clean water to drink.

"The SPCA's demands are unreasonable. Where do they expect us to get lucerne? When those same animals were grazing freely, they did not even feed on lucerne, now we are expected to feed them lucerne," she reasoned.

The council has been given until 14 February to oppose the application, and give reasons why the court order should not take effect.

However, Shitalangaho said the impound regulation gives the council the right to auction the animals off after 21 days if the owner fails to reclaim them, insisting that they do not keep livestock beyond the 21-day limit.

She added that it was also not true that the two goats died due to starvation.

"There was no test done to determine the cause of death of those goats. They could have died from disease or some other cause," she argued.

Furthermore, she noted that nowhere in the regulations is it stipulated how much food or water should be given to impounded livestock. The Namibian could not get comment from the Okahao Town Council yesterday.