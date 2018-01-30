29 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Outlines Government Policing Interventions in Mogale City

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula accompanied by the leadership of the South African Police Service ( SAPS ) returned to Mogale City as per commitment made by him to its residents when he was with them to listen to concerns arising from anti-drug protests in the area.

The people of Mogale City marched against drugs in their community amongst other issue demanding action from the SAPS. As an intervention and response to these concerns, Police working closely with the municipality officials of Mogale City identified and demolished old buildings that were identified as drug dens.

"It must be clear to all drug lords, we will identify and destroy drug dens, we can't leave side by side with criminals. The Police must exact the authority of the State," Minister Mbalula said.

The Police has made fundamental changes, by changing Cluster Commander and appointing two new station commanders in Krugersdorp and Kagiso police stations.

"The instructions are clear, protect our people their property and exert the authority of the state." Mbalula added.

The Police arrested drug dealers, closed illegal shebeens and confiscated drugs.

"As citizens of Mogale City, you spoke to your government last week. We came, we listened and we acted. We urge our people to continue voicing their dissatisfaction in a peaceful manner." Mbalula added

The Minister of Police warned residents against burning state property, urging the community to take ownership of government services and lead effort to protect them. The Minister emphasized the need for viable and vigilant policing to increase public trust for SAPS amongst the residents so they never get tempted to take law into their own hands.

Issued by: South African Police Service

South Africa

Oncology Backlog - How KZN Health Dept Will Address the Crisis

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has decided to partner with private hospitals and specialists to address the… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.