Namibia: Farmer Accuses Police of Bias

A FARMER who illegally invaded farm Nu-Kois has accused the //Karas police of failing to arrest suspects he claimed attacked his family at the farm in December last year.

Sidney Skakana said the suspects attacked his wife and daughters, and that he filed criminal cases of malicious damage to property and attempted murder at the Karasburg Police Station.

"My 11-year-old daughter was almost killed by a rock thrown by the suspects while she was sitting in a car. Luckily, the rock missed her by inches and struck the vehicle," he claimed.

The farmer accused the police of being "biased" in handling his complaint, claiming that they let the suspects off the hook with only a warning.

"I felt pain and anger at the same time. I started crying in front of my daughters," said a visibly frustrated Skakana, expressing unhappiness over the alleged failure of the police to arrest the suspects.

He said this was in contrast to the large contingent of police officers that came to arrest him when he had invaded farm Nu-Kois at the beginning of last year, out of frustration at being landless after having submitted numerous applications for resettlement since 2013, and having been rejected.

"I fail to understand the double standards of the police in the execution of their duties. In fact, if I had killed or wounded one of my family's assailants that day, I would have been arrested, even if I had acted in the defence of my family," he said.

Skakana, who continues to occupy the state-owned farm illegally, argued that he was constitutionally entitled to the land, even if he was an invader on the farm.

The land reform ministry has launched legal action to get Skakana ejected from the farm.

//Karas police regional crime coordinator, deputy commissioner Chrispin Mubebo, defended the police against accusations of bias.

"We do not take sides," he said, adding that no arrest had been made when the incident was reported as the alleged attack had been "not physical".

He, however, noted that an investigation into allegations by Skakana against his family's assailants and police not having handled his complaints effectively were in progress.

The investigation into the matter is expected to be completed soon and the docket would be forwarded to the regional prosecutor.

"Nothing much happened. Therefore, we are cautious against just arresting people so as to avoid possible litigation," explained Mubebo.

He said it was suspected that some "hidden conflict" between Skakana's family and their farming neighbour, Andries Basson, had triggered the attack.

The police did not arrest Skakana when he invaded the farm, as the police did not have powers to deal with eviction matters in the absence of a court order, Mubebo added.