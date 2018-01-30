30 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Chris Maroleng Officially Appointed As SABC COO

Former eNCA presenter Chris Maroleng has been appointed as the chief operations officer of the Sout African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

The SABC posted the annoucement on its news profile on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon."[BREAKING NEWS] Chris Maroleng has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer of the SABC, with effect from 1 February 2018," the tweet said. Maroleng's career includes his previous post as executive for group corporate affairs at the MTN Group, eNCA Africa editor for six years, and a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.

He gained social media fame after being involved in a heated on-air discussion with former AWB secretary general André Visagie on eNCA in 2010, which led to him saying the famous line, "Don't touch me on my studio".

[BREAKING NEWS] Chris Maroleng has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer of the SABC, with effect from 1 February 2018-- SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) January 30, 2018

South Africa

