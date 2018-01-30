Liberia: Weah Vows Support to Education

President George Manneh Weah has pledged to support education, saying his Government will absorb the WAEC fees for all 12th grade students here.

Delivering his first State of the Nation Address at the Capitol Monday, 29 January, Mr. Weah said he remained committed to the promise he made while he was seeking the presidency.

He vows to restore the educational system here to best, saying his government has already started to disburse WAEC fees by committing an initial amount of US$200,000 towards the process.

He says as president he will focus on reviews and revision of the educational system, improve health and sanitation, promote and strengthen gender equality, and provide for youth reorientation and empowerment through training of all kinds, the creation of jobs, and the expansion of sports.

He says the improvement of the educational system is and shall remain a constant and major priority during his administration.