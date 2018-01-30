South Africa: Injury Rules AB Out for Up to Two Weeks

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three One-Day Internationals (ODI) against India due to a finger injury.

De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Test match against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team is hopeful De Villiers will recover in time for the fourth 'Pink' ODI at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, February 10.

The selectors have opted not to name a replacement.

The first match of the series takes place at Kingsmead on Thursday at 13:00. Tickets for the match are sold out.

Proteas v India ODI fixtures:

February 1 - D/N 1st ODI, Kingsmead

February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion

February 7 - D/N 3rd ODI, Newlands

February 10 - D/N 4th ODI, Wanderers

February 13 - D/N 5th ODI, St. George's Park

February 16 - D/N 6th ODI, Centurion

Squads:

Proteas

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Khayelihle Zondo (Dolphins)

India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

