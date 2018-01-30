30 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Injury Rules AB Out for Up to Two Weeks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three One-Day Internationals (ODI) against India due to a finger injury.

De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Test match against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team is hopeful De Villiers will recover in time for the fourth 'Pink' ODI at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, February 10.

The selectors have opted not to name a replacement.

The first match of the series takes place at Kingsmead on Thursday at 13:00. Tickets for the match are sold out.

Proteas v India ODI fixtures:

February 1 - D/N 1st ODI, Kingsmead

February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion

February 7 - D/N 3rd ODI, Newlands

February 10 - D/N 4th ODI, Wanderers

February 13 - D/N 5th ODI, St. George's Park

February 16 - D/N 6th ODI, Centurion

Squads:

Proteas

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Khayelihle Zondo (Dolphins)

India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Oncology Backlog - How KZN Health Dept Will Address the Crisis

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has decided to partner with private hospitals and specialists to address the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.