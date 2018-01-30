Liberia: Weah Applauds Reception At AU Summit

Liberia's President George Manneh Weah has expressed gratitude over the worm reception he received from his counterparts at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It was his first presidential travel outside Liberia following his inauguration on 22 January. Upon his return to Liberia on Sunday, 28 January, Mr. Weah said the Summit was okay and the theme of the summit which concerned fight against corruption was a good one.

He says he was well received and his colleagues were happy to see him at the summit, saying he is very happy on the start of his duty. He says he represented his country well, and he spoke about fighting corruption.

Mr. Weah would returned late Sunday night to prepare for his first State of the Nation Address before the 54th Legislature says going to Addis Ababa was a right decision, though he says he had engagements back home.

Regarding Liberia's election to the security council, Mr. Weah expressed gratitude to those who laid the foundation, and thanked his colleagues for giving the oldest African state such a place in the security council.

He notes that Liberia is a founding member, and being on the peace and Security Council means that "we are" to take the lead in keeping the region peaceful.