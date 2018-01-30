30 January 2018

Liberia: Bong Official Blames Govt for Road Project's Delay

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Bong County Assistant Superintendent for Development Anthony Boakai Sheriff has attributed the standstill of the Gbarnga concrete road project to the failure of the Ministries of Public Works and Finance to pay contractors through the County Authority.

Speaking recently to our Bong County Correspondent, Mr. Sheriff said the contract was awarded to East International by the Ministry of Public Works with funding from the Finance Ministry. He stated that if the Finance Ministry had paid East International through the county authorities, the county authorities would have the right to fully monitor the Gbarnga Street pavement. According to him, they have limited right to continually question East International about reasons leading to the standstill of the project on grounds that East International does not look up to them when it comes to their operations.

Mr. Sheriff alleged that they have on several occasions asked the construction company about the project, but they were told that there is no finance for the continuation of the project. The 10.6 kilometers road was reduced to 2.314 kilometers, which is only targeting two streets from One Plus One Gas Station through the Broad Street to Star Entertainment, and from the Gbarnga Administrative Building to William V.S. Tubman Symbol.

The standstill of the Gbarnga Street pavement has brought misunderstanding in Bong County, especially among car drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians, as accidents sometimes lead to fist fight due to the narrowness of the road.

