South Africa: Maharaj to Captain the Dolphins in Semi-Final

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj will not only return to the Dolphins but he will lead the Durban-franchise in their One Day Cup semi-final against the Cape Cobras.

The Dolphins will tackle the Cobras for the second time in a semi-final this season when they take on the Cape Town outfit at Newland on Wednesday.

There have been a number of changes to the personal for the Dolphins going into this must-win clash.

Along with the experienced Imran Tahir, the Dolphins will also lose captain Khaya Zondo as the pair join the Proteas squad ahead of their ODI series against India, starting on Thursday.

Despite these player losses, Morgan knows that he has the player pool to choose from that can get the job done. Another positive that he can draw on is the return of Maharaj to the side.

"We have got guys there that have performed throughout the season. We've got Sibz Makhanya back in the mix as well as Vaughn (van Jaarsveld) from injury," said Morgan.

"Keshav led the team on the field in the last game against the Titans because we knew that Khaya would be unavailable so he will take on the captaincy role."

Morgan has been hounded with team selection headaches throughout the campaign, a problem that he is not complaining about.

With the squad slightly thinner this week he is glad he can call on players that have been involved during the campaign.

"The nice thing about the One Day Cup this season is that we have had to leave out players who have done well," he said.

"Calvin Savage and Athi Maposa have done well for us and we have had to leave them out of the side at stages.

"It's great to welcome someone like Keshav back but it's hard to leave someone out, but we are in a good space," the coach commented.

The men from Durban have been involved in a number of games against the Cobras in white ball cricket this season, with the Dolphins coming out on top on three of the five occasions with the other two being rained out.

This will be the sixth match between the sides in limited overs cricket but will be the first time they have clashed at Newlands. Morgan believes that his side will have to make more of an adjustment to the conditions than the hosts.

"I would be surprised if they gave us a wicket that turns - we know that Newlands doesn't generally do that," Morgan explained.

"No matter what, we will back our template and we back our balance in our side because if it comes to that we can pick four guys that can bowl seam up.

"I'm sure that we will get a good solid Newlands deck and we'll just have to take it from there."

The One Day Cup semi-final at Newlands gets underway at 13:30 on Wednesday with a spot in the final against either the Titans or the Warriors up for grabs on Friday, February 2.

Dolphins squad:

Sarel Erwee, Kehsav Maharaj (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Calvin Savage, Robert Frylinck, Athi Maposa, Zack Paruk, Prenelan Subrayen, Morné van Wyk, Dane Vilas, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Mthokozisi Shezi, Vaughn van Jaarsveld.

