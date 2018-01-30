Malawi: Madame Mutharika Advocates for Early Cervical Cancer Screening

Thyolo — First Lady Madame Professor Gertrude Mutharika said orphanhood and child destitution can be reduced if women get screened and get treated of cervical cancer at an early stage.

The First Lady made the remarks on Monday at Nagwengwere Primary School ground in Traditional Authority Khwethumele in Thyolo during a safe motherhood advocacy meeting.

"Cervical cancer is killing women who leave children behind just like HIV and AIDS. But this can be avoided if women get screened of the disease at an early stage," the First Lady said.

Mutharika, who is matron for the Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) and chairperson of Organisation of African First Ladies, said women should get organised and encourage each other to go for screening.

"We know most women are afraid to go for screening as most of them have knowledge of the procedure taken by health people to detect the problem. It is a simple procedure, women just need to get organised and encourage one another," she said

Mutharika, therefore, asked women to engage themselves in a campaign for door to door messages on screening of cervical cancer in their communities.

She also commended health experts in the country for complementing government and the BEAM Trust in efforts of helping women to avoid cancer, noting that the process of screening is less painful.

Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava, Mary Thom Navitcha, thanked the First Lady for the initiative of going around talking about healthy issues, especially on safe motherhood in the country.

Navitcha said through the First Lady's visits, people were able to get correct information on health problems that were troubling communities in their areas.

"Not all can have access to radios for information. This initiative is helping people to get first hand information from doctors on health issues that affect them.

"Cervical cancer is a threat to development in the country and it is commendable for the First Lady to spare her time to bring these issues to communities," Navitcha said.

On cholera, the legislator asked government to provide more boreholes in the area so that people avoid the deadly disease by using potable water.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Khwetemule thanked BEAM Trust and the First Lady in particular for spearheading the fight against cervical cancer in collaboration with the district hospital staff.

"We have made strides in issues of maternal and child health in this area because of the help of Malamulo Adventist Hospital and our colleagues at the district hospital. All because people have shown interest in the matter,"

Earlier on, different medical experts from Thyolo District Hospital made presentations on cholera, oesophagial, breast and cervical cancer. People were also given chance to ask questions on the topics to which the experts responded to.