Egypt: Bourse Gains EGP 6 Billion

The Egyptian Exchange indexes posted collective gains at the close of Monday's trading, backed by purchases by Arab and foreign institutions and investment Funds.

The market capital gained EGP 6.6 billion to reach EGP 865.6 billion, after transactions hit EGP 2.6 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index went up by 0.38 percent to close at 15,369.13 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises (SME) increased 0.81 percent to 861.36 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index rose 0.59 percent to close at 2,042.60 points.

MENA