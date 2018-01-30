Egypt's National Security, Interests Top Foreign Policy Priorities - FM

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed that maintaining the Egyptian national security, caring the people and achieving their interests are among Egypt's foreign policy priorities.

In an interview with Al-Hayat TV channel, Shoukry said this policy is drawn up from the vision of the president and concerned state institutions.

This policy involves floating initiatives and ideas and managing Egypt's relations with other countries to achieve its interests and to maintain its national security in a way that brings about domestic stability, Shoukry added in the interview which was aired on Monday.

Through its foreign policy, the state also seeks to prevent regional troubles, he also said.

"Egypt faced several challenges in 2013 and 2014, as there was a transitional government working on restoring Egypt's stability and institutions and implementing a political road-map," the top diplomat said.

Also among these challenges, he said that the county was also threatened by suspending its membership at the African Union and the election of a new president.

The minister said that when he took office in June 2014, his mission was to intensify contacts with Egypt's partners, restoring relations and framing these relations whether with Europe or the United States.

"It wasn't difficult, as the transitional period and political road-map including the election of a new president were internationally, impartially and transparently monitored in a way that assured that Egypt was moving in a positive track," Shoukry added.

The legitimacy, derived from the Egyptian people's will in the June 30 revolution and their participation in the parliamentary elections and then in the presidential polls, helped much in changing the West's view about Egypt, the top diplomat said.

"The West noticed that Egypt was on the right track to achieve the aspirations of the Egyptian people in line with international standards," he added.

He attributed the West's concern about Egypt to its influence at the Arab and international levels.

"The message directed to the West was that Egypt adopts a rational policy based on achieving common interests, mutual respect and respect for the people's will, he said.

Shoukry said that Egypt is not dependent on any other country in the world in its policies, adding that the dialogue with the US administration is positive.

He said that there isn't any problem in the Egyptian policy with the US administration, adding that this policy is characterized by openness with all parties.

Shoukry asserted that Egypt's stances are always unbiased and based on non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Regarding the Qatari crisis, he said that the Qatari policy will determine the extent of tensions with the Arab boycotting countries.

He reiterated that measures taken by the four states do not target the Qatari people. "They are meant to change the Qatari policies," he said.