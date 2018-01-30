30 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Meets Planning Minister to Discuss Latest Developments

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail met on Monday 30/1/2018 Minister of Planning, Follow-Up and Administrative Reform Hala el Saeed to be briefed on a number of issues related to the ministry's work.

During the meeting, held at the General Authority For Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) headquarters, the minister informed the prime minister about the latest developments concerning the preparation of the plan for the coming fiscal year 2018-2019.

Saeed briefed Ismail about the projects which are currently being implemented by the ministry, as well as projects that are about to be inaugurated.

She also discussed with the prime minister the unified planning law, which emphasizes the idea of decentralization, as well as paying special attention to plans that are taking place across the country.

Meanwhile, Ismail urged the need to pump more investments into various areas in Upper Egypt.

