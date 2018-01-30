Egypt, Saudi Arabia Wings of Arab, Islamic Nations - Minister

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar said that Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the two wings of the Arab and Islamic nations and their cornerstones, lauding the brotherly ties between the two countries.

At a seminar organized by the Saudi pavilion at Cairo International Book Fair on Monday, Mokhtar thanked Saudi Arabia for its expanded participation in the fair, hailing its cultural variety at the pavilion.

He added that the rational religious discourse is open for plurality and refuses terrorism and extremism.

The minister also criticized the ideology of terrorist groups as they mislead the public to achieve their interests far from the religion.

He noted that terrorist groups should be intellectually confronted along with the security combat.

The minister said that the current phase requires a moderate religious discourse away from extremism.

MENA