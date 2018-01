The National Election Authority (NEA) announced on Monday 29/1/2018 the end of the ten-day deadline set for receiving presidential election applications.

The NEA had received applications from incumbent President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Mostafa Mousa, the leader of Al Ghad (Tomorrow) Party, to run for the coming presidential elections due to be held in March.

The NEA said it will examine the papers presented from the would-be candidates ahead of announcing the candidacy list on Wednesday.

MENA