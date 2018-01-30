30 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Africa: Sisi, Bashir, Desalegn Share Identical Point of View On Renaissance Dam

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn stressed that they share an identical point of view concerning the Renaissance Dam.

This point of view is based on the Agreement on the Declaration of Principles (DoP) inked in Khartoum within the framework of upholding the principle of protecting the interests of the three countries.

These remarks came during Sisi's participation in the tripartite Summit held on Monday 29/1/2018 in Addis Ababa with Bashir and Desalegn .

The summit was characterized by transparency as it took up the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations within the framework of the Tripartite National Committee on Renaissance Dam (TNCRD), said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.

During the summit, it was agreed to hold a joint meeting grouping the foreign affairs and agriculture ministers of the three states as well as the TNCRD and submitting final reports during one month, the spokesman underlined.

The reports will include solutions to all pending technical issues to guarantee that Egypt and Sudan are not negatively affected by the dam.

Sisi stressed that the negotiations should protect the joint interests, urging all the officials concerned, representing the three countries in these negotiations, to implement the directives of their leaders.

The Ethiopian premier asserted that the farmers in both Egypt and Sudan will not be negatively affected by the dam.

The Sudanese president pointed out to the keenness of his country on reaching a solution to all pending technical issues.

The tripartite summit tackled means of promoting joint cooperation and continuing consultation as well as coordination pertaining to issues of common interest, the spokesman reiterated.

