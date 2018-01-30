30 January 2018

Egypt: Al Ghad Party Leader Submits Nomination Papers to Run for Presidency

Moussa Mostafa Moussa, the leader of Al Ghad Party, has submitted his nomination documents to run in the coming presidential election.

Moussa's legal representative presented his documents to the National Election Authority on Monday 29/1/2018.

Moussa is the second presidential candidate to present his documents after President Abdel Fattah El Sisi who submitted his papers a few days ago to the authority through his legal representative. President Sisi will run for a second term in office.

The National Election Authority had set 14:00 hours Monday as the deadline for receiving nomination documents in the presidential elections. The authority began receiving candidacy papers 10 days ago.

