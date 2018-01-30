Egypt: Sisi Back Home From Addis Ababa

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi returned home on Monday 29/1/2018 following a two-day visit to Ethiopia during which he participated in the 30th African Union Summit.

During the summit, Egypt was elected as chair of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government for a one-year term in 2019.

President Sisi held a tripartite summit with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Sudanese President Omar al Bashir, during which the Egyptian president assured the citizens of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia on the water issue and on good relations binding the three countries.

Sisi also conferred with a number of African leaders on means of bolstering relations.

He chaired the African Peace and Security Council which discussed a comprehensive approach to combating cross-border security threats in Africa.

The Egyptian leader also took part in closed-door sessions with a number of African leaders on the structural reforms of the African Union, efforts to set up an African free trade area as well as other issues tabled on the agenda of the 30th AU Summit.