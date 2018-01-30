30 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Back Home From Addis Ababa

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi returned home on Monday 29/1/2018 following a two-day visit to Ethiopia during which he participated in the 30th African Union Summit.

During the summit, Egypt was elected as chair of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government for a one-year term in 2019.

President Sisi held a tripartite summit with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Sudanese President Omar al Bashir, during which the Egyptian president assured the citizens of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia on the water issue and on good relations binding the three countries.

Sisi also conferred with a number of African leaders on means of bolstering relations.

He chaired the African Peace and Security Council which discussed a comprehensive approach to combating cross-border security threats in Africa.

The Egyptian leader also took part in closed-door sessions with a number of African leaders on the structural reforms of the African Union, efforts to set up an African free trade area as well as other issues tabled on the agenda of the 30th AU Summit.

Egypt

Egypt's Economic Growth Rate Expected to Reach 5% in 2018 - IMF Official

Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Jihad Azour expected… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.