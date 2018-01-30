Ethiopia: Public Organizations Urged to Fight Corruption

"Fighting corruption needs practical response with new approach," said Dr Fenta Mandefro, Researcher on corruption and ethical leadership and Assistant Professor at Addis Ababa University.

He told The Ethiopian Herald recently that the government and the people at large have already realized that corruption has become a clear danger to the country and nowadays several reforms are being undertaken with this end as well.

According to him, Ethiopia and other developmental states have been saying that it is impossible to combating corruption using a given institution's effort.

Therefore. among the fundamental changes being taken, he noted that every public organization needs to take the responsibility of fighting corruption as one part of their core duties he also said: "Now almost every institution is aware of this directive and coming up with different resolutions, but the situation demands to go for immediate practical responses beyond statement."

According to him, corruption kills creativity, entrepreneurship and investment of the country. He also mentioned that "According to the African Union investigation, African states lose about 25% of their annual budget, because of corruption and lack of ethical leadership.

By same token, the research states that Ethiopia is losing annually about 80 million Birr related to corruption.

Addis Ababa City First Instance Court President Wendimu Lema for his part said: "It is crucial to equip the justice organizations with ethical leadership and independent decision making capacity to cure other organizations."

According to him ,if the justice institutions first become free of corrupt and unethical activity, it is possible to uphold rule of law on the rest of every organization. Therefore, he urges more concern for justice institutions.

As part of this effort he said: "We are providing our judges and attorneys with relevant trainings and capacity building."