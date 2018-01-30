Ethiopia: Irrigation Dev't Foresees Over 469 Million Quintals Crop

ADDIS ABABA -The Ministry of Farming and Natural Resources said over 460 million quintals of crops would be harvested from 3.3 million of hectares through irrigation in this crop season.

Ministry Public Relations Department Deputy Head Daniel Dentamo told The Addis Zemen daily that irrigation professionals gave training to farmers on irrigation development, economical water utilization and focus market oriented production.

He said all the necessary inputs have also been provided to farmers. More than 496, 000 quintals of fertilizers and a million quintals of select seeds have been distributed to farmers.

So far, some 1.6 million of hectares of land has already covered with various crops and vegetables according to him.

Daniel said over 7.3 million farmers and semi-pastoralists would take part in the irrigation development.

Efforts are underway to have water access for each farmer, he said adding, harvesting the rain water and using for irrigation development.

For instance, Farmer Mohammed Kabeto from Adami Tulu Woreda of Oromia State said he has been harvesting various crops and vegetables three time a year over the last ten years by diverting the nearby river.

Currently, he is developing onion, tomatoes and cabbage as well as others vegetables on two hectares of land. He is now expecting the first round harvest. Some 300 quintals of onion per hectare could be collected.

Farmer Mohammed said he has managed to buy house in urban area and motor cycle.

From South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State Silite woreda Farmer Kedir Workchom said he has been using ground water for irrigation for years. In this crop season, he is developing a hectare with vegetables and expecting 280 quintals of onion per hectare.

According to the ministry, more than 370 million quintals of crops have been reaped from 2.8 million of hectares during the last crop season.

Some 2.34 million hectares of land has been developed through irrigation at the end of the first Growth and Transformation, it was learnt. The country has 42 million hectares of land that could be ideal for irrigation development.