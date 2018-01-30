30 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Shonena Ranked 15th By WBO

NAMIBIAN welterweight prospect, and the current WBO Africa welterweight champion, Mike Shonena, is now a WBO world ranked boxer.

Shonena is now ranked at number 15 by the World Boxing Organization in their January 2018 rankings.

Shonena won the WBO Africa welterweight title on 21 October 2017 with a unanimous decision win over Juma Waiswa. Shonena remains undefeated with 11 fights and 11 straight wins.

"I am extremely happy to make the WBO world rankings in the welterweight division. This means a lot to me and most certainly a boost for my confidence. For now, I regard myself as the best welterweight in Namibia and Africa and my immediate priority will be to defend my title as many times as I can and keep winning to improve my record," said an excited Shonena.

"Shonena is a prospect, and I am happy to have him finally in the world ratings. For us everything is about world ratings because if you are not in there nobody knows about you. Shonena is in a very competitive weight division and for now we want to continue building him with competitive fights" said his trainer and promoter, Nestor Tobias.

Shonena is in a very competitive division with Jeff Horn from Australia being the current WBO welterweight world champion and Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao also in the same division.

Horn and Crawford are due to meet in a WBO world welterweight title fight in New York on 14 April 2018.

