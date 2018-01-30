Namibia: Brave Warriors Welcomed Back Home

A small but vociferous crowd welcomed the Brave Warriors back from Morocco when they landed at Hosea Kutako International Airport at about 11h30 on Monday morning.

The Brave Warriors arrived back, less than two days after losing 2-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the Chan tournament in Morocco.

Less than 100 fans turned up, but they did not disappoint as they ululated enthusiastically and sang welcoming songs when the Brave Warriors finally appeared in the welcoming hall.

A government delegation, including Deputy Minister of Sport Agnes Tjongarero and Chief Administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission, Freddy Mwiwa was also on hand to welcome the team home.

"My brothers and sons, on behalf of the Namibian government and all Namibians, we want to say thank you very much for what you have done," Tjongarero said.

"Our boys went without playing any games at home, but they overcame the obstacles on their way. We beat them all until we met the hosts, Morocco, but that was not an easy match. I am so proud of you, we are not disappointed, we are very happy with the way you played," she added.

The team manager, Jakes Amaning said the players were determined to represent their nation with pride.

"It's a privilege to be here and to see so many fans welcoming us back home. No one gave Namibia a chance, but we had hope and we knew the players were so determined to represent their nation with pride.

"I want to thank the government who really supported us and the deputy minister and permanent secretary who were also in Morocco to support us," he said.

"We played against tough teams in our group who are all ranked amongst the top 70 in the world, but the boys worked so hard for us. We also thank the media for their coverage and all the fans who supported us and sent messages of support," he added.

The Brave Warriors coach, Ricardo Mannetti, was also overwhelmed by their reception.

"We didn't expect anyone to welcome us here so we are over the moon to get this welcome. But these guys (the players) are the real heroes, we just made sure that everything went according to plan.

"They really sacrificed a lot, they were away from their loved ones for more than a month, I just gave them off for Christmas, and that takes a lot of discipline and I'm so impressed with them," he said.

"They sacrificed a lot and I'm so proud of the boys. I was praying for help and God is so good and gave us his favour. God gives favour to those who make an effort and that's why we got those last minute goals. I'm over the moon and I want to thank my boys, you were awesome," he said.

The team captain, Ronald Ketjijere, also thanked the fans for their support.

"We got a lot of messages of support from our fans and there were a few who believed in us. Most people didn't give us a chance, because we were in a tough group with African giants, but we fought as the underdogs. It was not easy, but we did our best and I want to thank the Ministry of Sport for their financial support," he said.

Meanwhile, the players will hopefully be well rewarded for their efforts.

According to the Confederation of African Football website, cafonline.com Namibia will receive US$300 000 or about N$3,6 million for reaching the quarterfinals of the Chan tournament.